Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.55.

Shares of NVO opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $66.10.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

