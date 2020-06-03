Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 5,319 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 444.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after buying an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

NYSE GS opened at $208.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

