Sontag Advisory LLC Buys 3,816 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 334.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $581,599,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.30.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.75. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 159.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $221.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.