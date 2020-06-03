Sontag Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 379.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 12.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 740.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 373,062 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 20.2% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

