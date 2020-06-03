Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 64,262 L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at $316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster Co has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.52). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

