Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

