Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,294,000 after buying an additional 1,231,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.92. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $136.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

