Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires 7,623 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 327.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after purchasing an additional 466,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

