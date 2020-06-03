Sontag Advisory LLC Acquires 114,852 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 367.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 114,852 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

