Shake Shack’s (SHAK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.94.

NYSE SHAK opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,378,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,750 in the last 90 days. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,957 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,063,000 after purchasing an additional 664,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,044,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after buying an additional 178,521 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 66,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

