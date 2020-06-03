ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 247.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $392.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $396.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $335.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.96.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $331,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total transaction of $600,011.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,600 shares of company stock valued at $115,907,711. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

