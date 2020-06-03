Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $132,150.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at $772,390.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

