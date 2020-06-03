Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells $528,600.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $528,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lifted their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

