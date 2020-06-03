Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells $528,600.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $528,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
