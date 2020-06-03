Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 239,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.5% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 811.5% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $387.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.