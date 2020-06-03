SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 235.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,937,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after acquiring an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,964,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in SAP by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SAP by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,080,000 after acquiring an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. SAP’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

