Sanjiv Gomes Acquires 7,000 Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) insider Sanjiv Gomes acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,598.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 116.39%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 630,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

