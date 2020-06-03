Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Director Buys 8,527 Shares

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 8,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,425.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,478. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $12.91.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

