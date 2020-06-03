Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Director Acquires $109,686.96 in Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 16,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $109,686.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,285.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SFE opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $133.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). As a group, analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 104,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 740,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

