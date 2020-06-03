Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 150 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,600,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth $168,800,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.