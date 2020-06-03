Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4,833.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average of $157.57. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

