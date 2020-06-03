Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 365.36.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

