Robert G. Howell Sells 31,000 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $95.02. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.