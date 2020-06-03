Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 6,681 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $135,958.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,915.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $635.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after buying an additional 485,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

