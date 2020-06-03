Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:RYES) were down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 8,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 16,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Rise Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYES)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in California, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp. in April 2017.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.