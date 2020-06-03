Reviewing Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit -38.27% 6.00% 3.00% Jiayin Group 23.85% -55.14% 63.79%

8.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $12.67 million 1.88 -$1.21 million $0.63 6.35 Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.36 $75.81 million $1.44 1.51

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit. Jiayin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harvest Capital Credit and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jiayin Group has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Harvest Capital Credit.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Harvest Capital Credit on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

