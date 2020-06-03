Research Analysts Set Expectations for HSBC Holdings plc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HSBC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

HSBC stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.