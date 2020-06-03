Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,678 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,329,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

