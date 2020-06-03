Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP) Shares Up 13.6%

Reign Sapphire Corp (OTCMKTS:RGNP) shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 405,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP)

Reign Sapphire Corp. is engaged in the business of processing rough sapphires and gem cutting to manufacture jewelry. It includes rings, pendants, watches, bracelets, and cuff links using a variety of metals and finishes. The company offers its products under the brands Reign Sapphire, Millennials, Coordinates Collection and Le Bloc.

