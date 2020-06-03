Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $584.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $617.66 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $618.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $558.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.98, for a total value of $3,330,394.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,231.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,217 shares of company stock valued at $104,371,477. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

