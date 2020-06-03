Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $579,000.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.00, for a total value of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,825,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

REGN opened at $617.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $558.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $618.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

