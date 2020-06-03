Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

RYAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

