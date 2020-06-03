Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Raymond James by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

