Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Randall & Quilter Investment stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.54. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 110.07 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 226.40 ($2.98). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 2,334.54 and a quick ratio of 2,334.54.
Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile
Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.