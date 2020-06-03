Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Randall & Quilter Investment stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.54. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 110.07 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 226.40 ($2.98). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 2,334.54 and a quick ratio of 2,334.54.

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

