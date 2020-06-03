Quartix (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

LON QTX opened at GBX 375 ($4.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 338.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.83 million and a P/E ratio of 33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quartix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.92).

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

