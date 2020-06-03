Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Director Vincent D. Foster Buys 358 Shares

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Director Vincent D. Foster purchased 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $11,584.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,059.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PWR opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

