Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of CTSH opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5,647.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

