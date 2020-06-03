Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

