Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $822,400.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $822,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,989,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE QTWO opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Q2 by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Q2 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

