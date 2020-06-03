Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zynga in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.41.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 43,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $282,107.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $40,482.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,390 shares in the company, valued at $437,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,506,000 after acquiring an additional 567,258 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 10.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,282,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,715 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,084,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after acquiring an additional 170,839 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

