Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 45,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

