Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,840 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,215,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 125,735 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 156,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

