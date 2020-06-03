Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,170 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $280,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $229,113,000 after purchasing an additional 125,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,439,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,028,499.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

CTXS opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

