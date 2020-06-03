Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,002 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP stock opened at $149.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.13. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

