Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,935 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

SO stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

