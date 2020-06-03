Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,430 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

NYSE PNC opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

