Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,719 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

