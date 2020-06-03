Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,983 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

