Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $526,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $68,194,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,767 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average of $137.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

