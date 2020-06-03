Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 182 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR opened at $545.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $549.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.25 and a 200-day moving average of $488.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

