Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 177,634 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,634 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 279.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,301,000 after purchasing an additional 780,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 362,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $34.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

